Job numbers drop sharply in key industries

The total number of paid employees in Fiji fell by 17.2 percent in 2021, as businesses continued to feel the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The Annual Paid Employment Survey from the Fiji Bureau of Statistics showed that 113,898 people were employed in registered establishments as of June 2021, down from 137,496 in 2020.

The drop reflects closures, dormancy and reduced staff at many businesses.

Wage earners accounted for 58,205 (51.1%) of employees, while salary earners made up 55,693 (48.9%).

Public Administration and Defence recorded the largest increase in employment, rising by 5.2 percent to 17,226 workers.

Administrative and support services and human health and social work also saw gains.

In contrast, major industries such as manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade and accommodation experienced significant declines.

The Central Division holds the largest share of the workforce at 60.6 percent, followed by the Western Division with 30.2 percent, the bureau added.

