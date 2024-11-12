Jitoko new Speaker of Parliament

Retired judge, Filimoni Jitoko is the new Speaker of Parliament. [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Retired judge, Filimoni Jitoko is the new Speaker of Parliament.

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka will nominated Jitoko while Leader of the Opposition, Inia Seruiratu nominated former Deputy Speaker, Ruveni Nadalo for the position of Speaker of Parliament.

A total of 34 Mps voted for Jitoko while 15 voted for Ruveni Nadalo.

While giving his speech in Parliament as a newly elected speaker, Jitoko thanked the PM for nominated him and having trust in him .

He adds that he is humbled by the trust bestowed in him to continue with the work of his predecessor in serving the people and the nation.