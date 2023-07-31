Japan reasserts commitment towards Fiji

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Japan has reasserted its unwavering commitment for Fiji’s efforts in building a sustainable economy, advance trade, tourism and investment.

Japan will also assist in infrastructure development, health and education, and climate mitigation.

This was conveyed by Japanese Ambassador to Fiji Kawakami Fumihiro during his meeting with Assistant Minister for Foreign Affairs Lenora Qereqeretabua.

Article continues after advertisement

The discussions focused on the two countries cooperation in the lead up to the Pacific Islands Leaders Meeting that will be held in Japan next year.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Qereqeretabua conveyed Fiji’s desire to advance development cooperation with Japan, primarily through initiatives aimed at improving the livelihood and wellbeing of the local communities.

She also says Fiji is grateful for the resumption of the Nadi to Narita direct flights from April which has contributed towards our tourism sector.

Japanese Ambassador Fumihiro says all assistance provided is based on close dialogue with the Fiji Government to determine its needs.

He adds Fiji will remain a priority country for Japan, and they will continue to provide highly effective assistance.