IV drug use fuels HIV outbreak and organ damage

Fiji’s meth crisis is hitting teenagers hard.

Health officers say kids as young as 13 are using intravenous drugs.

This is damaging their brains and bodies early in life.

Dr Dhananjay Kumarosh states that meth, also known as ice is the most common IV drug.

He again pointed out that most users are aged 16 to 25. But some are much younger.

“My take-home message to everyone this afternoon is don’t use IV drugs for recreation. Never share needles and if it doesn’t help you it’s going to harm you. People come and get tested to know your HIV status because there is a treatment.”

Dr Kumarosh explained that meth causes memory loss, depression, and psychosis. It also harms the heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, and bowels.

He also warns that many people still confuse HIV and AIDS.

Peer Educator Adi Tui Tubou reiterates that silence and shame are hurting young people.

She says it’s time to talk, test and act.

“We have the power to act and we must act together. Talk openly, break the silence and stigma around HIV, drug use and sex education. Encourage testing.”

Fiji is in an HIV outbreak. Health teams say testing, condoms and awareness can stop the spread.

