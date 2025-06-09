Itaukei faces economic challenges despite rich land leases, warns Opposition MP

Opposition MP Semi Koroilavesau [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/ Facebook]

Despite receiving hundreds of millions in income from land leases, royalties, and remittances, the i-Taukei people continue to struggle with poverty and economic insecurity, Opposition MP Semi Koroilavesau told Parliament.

Highlighting inconsistency at the core of the Itaukei economy, Koroilavesau described the situation as an “economic mismatch” rather than a lack of resources.

The MP warned that Western economic models often misunderstand the Itaukei communal economy, which values social bonds, dignity, and shared resources — factors that do not easily translate into conventional metrics of wealth.

Article continues after advertisement

“The data reveals that only 5 percent of this substantial income is channeled into savings and investments, underscoring systemic issues of financial management rather than scarcity of funds. This reflects not a lack of resources, but a lack of strategic management and a system that has failed to channel this wealth into long-term prosperity.”

Koroilavesau urged the government and community leaders to rethink current strategies towards a dual approach that balances communal trust with support for individual entrepreneurs.

Such an approach aims to turn the flow of land lease income into sustainable, widespread prosperity without sacrificing cultural values.

In response, Minister for i-Taukei Affairs Ifereimi Vasu highlighted a number of projects in place to help i-Taukei businesses thrive, including Rural development projects and business assistanc,e to name a few.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.