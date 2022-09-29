Issuance of TINS not to generate revenue: LTA

[File Photo]

The Traffic Infringement Notices are not issued to generate revenue for the Land Transport Authority says Chief Executive Flagon Bekker.

The newly appointed Chief Executive highlighted this during his submission to the Standing Committee on Social Affairs on the Land Transport Authority’s 2014 to 2017 Annual Reports.

Bekker says the issuance of TINS is all about road safety.

Article continues after advertisement

“We prefer not to use the word revenue when it comes to TINS. We don’t see the intent of TINS to drive revenue. In the end, what TINS is all about is a way to prevent people from participating in a particular type of behaviour, it’s deterrence.”

Bekker adds as the number of vehicles increases, the issuance of TINS will also increase.

There are currently about 140,000 vehicles on the road and 300,000 licensed drivers.