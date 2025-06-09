Israel aims to open embassy in Fiji

[Photo: FILE]

The establishment of the Republic of Fiji’s Embassy in Jerusalem on 17 September 2025 marked a significant milestone in the diplomatic relationship between Fiji and the State of Israel, which was first established in 1970.

In a reciprocal move, the State of Israel has committed to opening its Embassy in Fiji to further strengthen bilateral and multilateral relations and expand its presence in the Pacific region.

The government says this development will allow Fijians to deepen their cultural and religious connections with the Holy Land, while shared values continue to unite the two countries in solidarity.

Technical and preparatory work will be carried out in close coordination with the State of Israel in the coming months, with the establishment of the Embassy anticipated in 2026.

