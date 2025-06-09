Islands battle heavy rain and wind-blown debris

Category Two Tropical Cyclone Urmil is tracking away from Viti Levu but continues to lash maritime islands with heavy rain and strong winds.

Kadavu, the Lau Group and nearby islands have felt the brunt since last night.

Gale-force gusts forced villagers on Totoya to cut short church services and rush home to secure their properties.

Udu villager Pita Ledua has told FBC News that they have been experiencing strong winds since last night.

“We docked our fiberglass boats inshore right after the weather office advisory. We have learned from past experience, so we ensure that we are ready to keep us safe.”

Dravuwalu village Turaga ni Koro Pauliasi Takape also shared that they have been experiencing strong winds since 4am.

“Right now we are currently experiencing strong winds swaying coconut trees. We can see debris from the winds this morning. We has to stop our church service this morning and people are staying indoors. We are so fortunate that no one died, the only issue now is that most of our houses are old and if the wind continues, it can damage houses. Corrugated roofing irons were flown around as debris from the strong winds this morning. We are so fortunate that no one was injured.”

On Ono-i-Lau, winds intensified overnight, crippling communications as the island depends heavily on solar power. Ogea Island is also reeling under relentless downpours and gusts that began this morning.

Tropical Cyclone Urmil is located west-southwest of Kadavu and moving southeast. Strong northwesterly winds and active rainbands continue to affect the group. Periods of heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms are expected.

