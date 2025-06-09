Islanders call for tighter wharf monitoring

With drug cases increasing nationwide, island representatives are calling for police officers to be stationed at rural wharves to monitor and prevent the movement of illegal substances.

The issue was raised by a representative from the Levuka district, on Ovalau Island during consultations for the National Rural Development Plan.

Levuka District Officer Taniela Tamani says many villages are affected by the lack of monitoring, which is contributing to the rise in drug transportation between islands.

Islanders are urging police to strengthen monitoring at island wharves to closely control and track the movement of goods.

“Many boats arrive in Ovalau every day, with trips operating twice daily. Although there are district rules in place prohibiting eating, drinking, and the possession of drugs, we are facing challenges in monitoring compliance and are seeking assistance to address this issue.”

Tamani says they had raised this request during previous provincial meetings.

The Minister for iTaukei Affairs is urging that the development plan be inclusive of community protocols to ensure greater flexibility.

This approach reflects values already embedded in our rural and maritime communities, collective decision-making, consensus building and shared responsibility. It ensures that community voices are central and that the policy reflects live realities rather than assumptions.

The representative is urging communities to actively take part in the development plan, strengthen village-based efforts, monitor the the movement of people and remain alert.

