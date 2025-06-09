Island of Munia returned after 36 years

The people of Munia in Lau are one step closer to reclaiming full ownership of their island, 36 years after the government first stepped in to purchase the land on their behalf.

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources Filimoni Vosarogo confirmed in Parliament that the four Mataqali of Yavusa Munia have now completed their final repayment to government, settling the remaining balance of $56,021.92 on November 17.

The government originally bought the 1,110-acre island, equivalent to 449.5 hectares, in 1989 for $450,000 under its land buyback program.

“I’m happy to report to the house Mr. Speaker that their repayment after a lot of hard yards being covered a lot of Solis and everyone pitching in from the four Mataqali”

Vosarogo says the achievement follows decades of hard work, fundraising and collective effort from the Mataqali of Marama, Nakia, Narocake and Sawelau.

Vosarogo says the ministry is now awaiting the formation of the landowners’ trust, after which the final conveyance of Munia Island back to its traditional owners will be completed.

