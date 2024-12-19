ISA advances Fiji’s solar initiatives

The International Solar Alliance is focusing on supporting Fiji’s renewable energy sector by enhancing technical assessments and building local capacity.

ISA’s Chief Operating Officer Joshua Wycliffe said they are exploring several key initiatives aimed at strengthening Fiji’s renewable energy framework.

He also emphasised the importance of increasing understanding of renewable energy.

Wycliffe added that one of the major initiatives ISA is launching is the Star Sea Centre, a collaborative effort with Fiji’s national government and energy ministries.

“So, coming to India after Fiji, because that was my previous job, one of those things I’d like to see happen in Fiji is to be able to raise the level of capacity and knowledge and understanding about renewable energy among the citizenry.”

Wycliffe also said by focusing on both technical expertise and public education, the ISA is working to ensure that Fiji is well-equipped to take advantage of its renewable energy potential.

ISA International is a coalition of countries aimed at promoting the use of solar energy and accelerating the global transition to renewable energy.