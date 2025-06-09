IRENA backs Fiji in clean energy drive

Fiji is seeking continued support for its renewable energy transition at a global forum in Abu Dhabi.

Assistant Minister for Public Works, Meteorological Services and Transport Naisa Tuinaceva is representing Fiji at the 16th International Renewable Energy Assembly. The event is held under the theme Powering Humanity: Renewable Energy for Shared Prosperity.

During a bilateral meeting with the Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency, Tuinaceva received assurances of IRENA’s ongoing support for Fiji’s energy initiatives.

He also highlighted the challenges faced by Small Island Developing States. He outlined steps Fiji is taking to expand renewable energy and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

The Assembly gathers world leaders and energy experts to promote cooperation and clean energy solutions.

