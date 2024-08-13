IOM signs MOU with Fiji to boost labour mobility and worker protection

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

The International Organisation for Migration will be working closely with the Ministry of Employment on various aspects related to labor mobility for Fijians.

The IOM has signed an MOU with the Ministry, which includes providing technical assistance to protect the rights of migrant workers.

Chief of Mission Solomon Kantha says the IOM will also conduct research, build capacity in collecting and analyzing comprehensive labor migration data, and support counter-trafficking activities.

Kantha notes that the IOM and the Ministry will focus on the overall objectives of poverty reduction, economic growth, and support for human development.

He says the IOM is already working closely with the Ministry on the project “Labour Mobility for Sustainable Development and Climate Resilience in the Pacific,” supported by the Migration Partnership Trust Fund.



The Chief of Mission says this project is being implemented jointly with the ILO for 24 months.

Additionally, under this project, the IOM will assist Fiji in developing the National Labour Mobility Policy and Strategy.