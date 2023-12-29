Investor confidence is vital: Vosarogo

Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Filimoni Vosarogo, has emphasized that investor confidence is a key factor in stimulating economic growth for Fiji.

Vosarogo underscores the importance of creating an environment that instills trust and assurance in potential investors.

He adds that the government’s responsibility is to act as a facilitator, ensuring a smooth and mutually beneficial relationship between investors and landowners.

“And as a government, you stand in between performing the role as a conduct between investment and ultimately the beneficiaries, the landowners and the public of Fiji.”

Vosarogo also emphasized the importance of thorough consultations before the commencement of any development projects.

According to him, engaging in extensive consultation allows for the collection of valuable input and the identification of concerns from various stakeholders.

This process, he noted, is crucial for making informed decisions that address the needs and interests of all parties involved.

In line with the government’s commitment to sustainable development, Vosarogo assured that while working on investments, measures will be taken to ensure that the development is environmentally responsible and socially beneficial.

Sustainable practices and responsible investment, he noted, are integral to the long-term well-being of Fiji’s communities and ecosystems.