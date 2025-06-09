Investment could hit $13 billion: Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica has hinted at the possibility of another $4 billion to $8 billion investment project for the country.

He says currently there are 195 active investment projects underway across the country valued at $5.5 billion.

Kamikamica says that these active projects, which range from conceptual and pre-development phases to full construction, are helping to position Fiji for a more thriving and resilient economy.

The trade minister believes there is room for more investment.

“With a bit of effort, I think we can raise it to about nine or $13 billion, just with some of the potential projects that are in front of us.”

Kamikamica also referred to the Reserve Bank’s latest economic forecast, which shows projected growth of 3.2 percent this year.

This, however, is 0.2 percent down from what was initially projected.

The trade minister believes that although the figures are there, the possibility of achieving a 4 percent growth is not out of reach.

Meanwhile, Kamikamica also emphasized that it is time to reimagine Fiji’s economy, shifting from traditional growth models to a future where innovation and entrepreneurship are not just goals, but necessities.

