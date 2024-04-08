Investigations underway following two fire incidents

The Fiji Police Force is undertaking joint investigations with the National Fire Authority following two cases of fire over the weekend.

The first case was recorded at Nukulekaleka in Navua, whereby a one-bedroom home was completely destroyed in a fire on Saturday.

The home belonging to a 52-year-old man was vacant during the incident.

Article continues after advertisement

In the second case, a report of fire at the Navuso Agriculture School in Nausori was received yesterday morning.

The estimated cost of damage is believed to be over a million dollars, as the building consisting of the main office, staff room, classrooms, administration, machinery, and vehicles were all destroyed in the early morning blaze.

The causes of both fires are yet to be ascertained as investigations continue with the NFA.