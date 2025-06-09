Investigation underway into fatal incident off Vio Island

File photo

An investigation is underway into the tragic maritime incident off the coast of Vio Island in Lautoka that claimed multiple lives on Sunday evening.

Authorities say five people had departed from Saweni, Lautoka, on a fishing trip to Cuvuli Reef near Bekana Island aboard a 19-foot fiberglass boat powered by a single 60-horsepower engine.

The incident is believed to have occurred around 8 pm on Sunday and was reported to authorities the next morning, after one survivor managed to swim to shore without a lifejacket and raise the alarm.

Article continues after advertisement

The Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji says the missing boat has since been towed back to port, and a joint investigation is now being led by the Fiji Police Force with support from the Fiji Navy and MSAF.

It says a full inquiry will examine the cause of the tragedy and review all contributing factors to help prevent similar incidents in the future.

MSAF has extended its deepest condolences to the families affected and says search and rescue teams continue to scour the area for the remaining missing individuals.

The Authority is once again urging all seafarers to ensure their vessels are fully compliant before setting out to sea including carrying valid lifejackets and lifesaving equipment, maintaining seaworthiness certificates, holding valid captain’s licenses, monitoring weather conditions, and informing relatives or authorities of travel plans.

MSAF says while vessel owners and operators are responsible for maintaining safety and compliance, it remains committed to strict oversight and enforcement to uphold maritime safety standards.

The Authority will continue to assist in the ongoing investigation and provide updates as more information becomes available.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.