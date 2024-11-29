Investigation commences on passport saga

A team from the Criminal Investigation Department is currently investigating the Grace Road passport saga and a woman’s complaint.

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew confirms that the CID team has initiated an investigation based on the mother’s report, which also covers the issuance of the passport and who made the decision.

The Grace Road issue came to light in the wake of reports that a member of the Korean religious group had fled the organization after she was refused access to her children.

Amid the crisis, her husband and two children allegedly fled the country.

FBC News understands that the complainant’s husband and her two children are among the three who have fled.