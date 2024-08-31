Internal reconciliation key before national process: Commander

The Republic of Fiji Military Forces is continuing its attempt to mend the divisions brought by previous conflicts by taking great strides towards reconciliation and reintegration.

Speaking during the RFMF Reconciliation and Restoration march this morning, RFMF Commander Major General Jone Kalouniwai highlighted the military’s dedication to the process of reconciliation, in particular the reintegration of young officers who were part of the turmoil in Vanua Levu during the 2000 coup.

“So the reconciliation process that we had in Vanua Levu is something that we will try and look at to see how we can actually reintegrate those that are still under the age of 55 to come back into the RFMF. You would say it’s something as some form of compensation for them.”

The RFMF Commander believes that it is vital for them to complete their reconciliation first before venturing into the national reconciliation process.

He says that completing the restoration process within the military will build that image of trust and confidence for the general public to be able to understand that the RFMF has completely reconciled.

Ro Jone says that the march this morning was to bring the RFMF together as a family, advocating for the importance of reconciliation within the military and the whole purpose of the RFMF conducting this reconciliation process.