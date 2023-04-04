Resort promotes sustainability and recycling

[Source: Supplied]

InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa has teamed up with Mission Pacific, a PET bottle and aluminium can recovery and recycling program to minimize the environmental impact of its operations.

The program, operated by Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Fiji with the support of Natural Waters of Viti Ltd and the Motibhai Group of Companies, aims to promote sustainable practices and increase recycling rates in Fiji.

As part of the program, the resort separates PET bottles and aluminium cans into individual bulk bags for pick-up by Mission Pacific.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

The bottles and cans are then sorted, counted, processed, and shipped overseas for additional processing, reducing single-use plastic waste in Fiji.

InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa Area Manager Lachlan Walker states the mission is to create a positive impact on the environment and local community, and we believe that every action counts.

He says by separating and recycling PET bottles and aluminium cans, the team is reducing its environmental footprint and contributing to a cleaner and greener Fiji.”

In addition to the environmental sustainability benefits, InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa is also committed to educating its staff and rewarding sustainable behaviour through the mission pacific program.

From this month, all money raised from the recycling program will be paid into staff gratuities each month, encouraging colleagues to pick up rubbish around the resort and separate PET bottles and cans from general waste.