Inia calls for 'immediate and independent' probe into Haider's death

Opposition leader Inia Seruiratu is calling for an immediate and independent inquiry into the tragic death of Ubayd Haider, also known as Nathan Singh and also into the Boxing Commission of Fiji operations.

He says Ubayd was “a young and promising boxer, with a brilliant future ahead, he was more than just that; he was a husband and a father who has now been taken from an irreplaceable part in the lives of his family and friends and the whole boxing fraternity.”

“While we value the fact that boxing is indeed a hazardous sport, all necessary precautions to ensure protection for our athletes must be taken,” Seruiratu said in a statement this afternoon.

“When Ubayd was left in a coma, the BCF launched an investigation, but that simply is not enough.

“What we really need is an independent inquiry-one that will delve into not just the circumstances surrounding his death but also examine the operations and safety procedures of BCF.

“The reports of epinephrine and needles in the warm-up area are gravely concerning and demand due investigation.

“We owe it to Ubayd, his family, and the sporting community to make sure all protocols were followed and that no stone has been left unturned in this investigation.

“An independent inquiry is key to shedding light and holding accountability for such tragedy and making sure that in the future this never happens again.

“Our deepest thoughts and prayers are with Ubayd’s wife, children, and loved ones during this very difficult time.

“We are in solidarity with them over demands for justice and making sure Ubayd’s legacy lives on through an affirmation of the highest standards of sport safety.”