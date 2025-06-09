Information ministry modernizes digital platforms

Minister for Information, Lynda Tabuya [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Minister for Information, Lynda Tabuya, says the Ministry is modernizing information systems and digital platforms so all Fijians can easily access reliable government updates.

She says that key initiatives include upgrading government websites for better performance and security, creating a central one-stop Government Information Portal, and recovering data from the previous administration onto modern infrastructure.

Tabuya adds to reach rural and maritime communities, the Ministry continues town hall outreach with the Fiji Media Association.

Tabuya says during cyclone season, they are enhancing the Community Engagement Working Group with the Fiji Council of Social Services and UNICEF to share important information.

Tabuya adds that staff are continuously trained to use modern communication tools and produce quality content.

She reaffirms the Government’s commitment to online safety, responsible digital citizenship, and making the digital space empowering for all, not a place of fear.

