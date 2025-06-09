Indonesia and Fiji relation strengthened

[Source: Fiji Commerce & Employers Federation (FCEF)/ Facebook]

Fiji is exploring stronger economic ties with Indonesia, aiming to tap into it as a key export market.

At a talanoa session hosted by the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation, Acting Permanent Secretary for Civil Service Amena Yauvoli says Indonesia offers major trade potential for Fiji and the wider Pacific.

He emphasizes the need for targeted partnerships to boost exports and regional economic growth.

“So our background, in terms of our engagement, has really been strong. We have 35 MOUs between the two countries in terms of our undertakings, under a development cooperation framework that was signed in 2011, that continues to drive and enhance our work together.”



He emphasized the importance of existing non-reciprocal trade arrangements, which allow Fijian goods to enter Indonesia duty-free, and expressed hope for expanded cooperation in tourism, air services, and investment.

Yauvoli stated that they are currently working to strengthen bilateral relations to enhance access to markets, tourism opportunities, investment, and financing.

