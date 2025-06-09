India-born choreographer set to dazzle at Diwali Dhoom

Romvelia Darshana Khatri [front] with the group members

The Radio Fiji Two/ Mirchi FM Diwali Dhoom promises a night of vibrant music, lights, and dance, featuring a special performance choreographed by India-born Romvelia Darshana Khatri.

Khatri is preparing a traditional dance number and is thrilled to collaborate with the talented women of the Vanua Levu Naari Sabha.

These ladies have been rehearsing diligently and are ready to deliver a performance that will entertain the people of Labasa to the fullest.

The event will also feature popular songs, colorful costumes, and exciting stage setups, creating an unforgettable festive atmosphere for the audience.

Khatri says that the event is a valuable platform for performers to showcase their skills.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for us to present the best of our talents. I encourage everyone to come out in numbers and be part of this joyful celebration of Diwali.”

The Radio Fiji Two/Mirchi FM “Rewa” Diwali Dhoom will take place this Saturday from 6 pm to 10 pm at Damodar City, Labasa, promising an evening of music, color, and celebration.

