Increased drug traffic strain border control resources

Aerial shot of Suva Port [File Photo]

Fiji, once merely a transit point for drug shipments is now facing an escalating challenge due to its strategic location.

Home Affairs Minister Pio Tikoduadua has raised alarm over the increasing rerouting of drugs intended for markets such as Australia and New Zealand through Fiji.

This shift, he says has strained Fiji’s limited resources dedicated to drug enforcement and border control.

Tikoduadua states that while international surveillance and intelligence-sharing mechanisms are sophisticated, they often only notify Fiji when drug shipments are nearing the country.

He emphasized the need for proactive interdiction by international partners to intercept drugs before they reach Fiji’s shores.

Addressing misconceptions, Tikoduadua refuted the idea that Australia and New Zealand might be allowing drugs to transit through Fiji intentionally.

He stresses the importance of a collaborative approach to prevent drugs from entering Fiji and the growing risks associated with the increasing availability of hard drugs.

The Minister warns of potential severe consequences including a rise in drug-related crime and violence if this is not addressed.

He is calling for readiness and improved capabilities within Fiji’s police and law enforcement agencies to effectively tackle this threat.

Tikoduadua also highlighted the broader impact of drug trafficking on local communities, intensifying issues such as unemployment and poverty.

He is urging for strengthened regional support and coordination to prevent drug shipments from reaching Fiji and to mitigate the societal impacts of drug abuse.

The Minister’s statement is in response to a question raised by Independent MP Mosese Bulitavu about the unintended consequences of drug trafficking routes that pass through Fiji.