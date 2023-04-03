Inclusivity is crucial says Radrodro

Education Minister Aseri Radrodro with Naqali District School students. [Source: Ministry of Education/ Facebook]

The Ministry of Education is committed to providing accessibility, inclusion, inclusive education, and equity to all children with disabilities, including our children with autism.

These were highlighted by Minister Aseri Radrodro in light of World Autism Day yesterday.

Radrodro believes that the significance of raising awareness lies within our communities, schools, parents, and disabled persons organizations to help overcome the challenges that children with autism face.

The Minister also states that close to 17.5 percent of students with disabilities enrolled in 18 special and 122 mainstream inclusive schools are likely to have autism spectrum disorder.

He says this day highlights the need to help improve the quality of life of those with autism so they can lead full and meaningful lives as an integral part of society.

The theme for 2023 World Autism Awareness is ‘Light it Up Blue’.