Inclusivity in STEM is crucial says Tabuya

Minister for Women Lynda Tabuya says for too long, discriminatory stereotypes have limited women and girls from having equal access to education in science, technology, engineering, and math.

While speaking at the side event on “Empowering women in green STEM through education pipeline yesterday,” she said women and girls alarmingly remain a minority among students pursuing studies in digital and information technologies, despite the increasing importance of these technologies to the future of work.

She says in Fiji, women also outnumber men among students in academic programs, accounting for 60-65 percent of students and over 50 percent of graduates.

Women Minister, Lynda Tabuya speaking at the side event on “Empowering women in green STEM through education pipeline.

Tabuya also highlighted that the recent gender statistics in Fiji indicate some parents and teachers reinforce cultural beliefs that science, digital and other technologies, engineering, and mathematics education is “masculine” and falsely imply that girls are innately inferior in these fields.

The Minister says the fields in which most women are studying reflect gender norms and fields of study that are considered appropriate for women in Fiji.

The Minister adds that by prioritizing investments in education, they are hoping to pave the way for women and girls of all backgrounds to lead and shape the future of work and the sustainable development of their communities.