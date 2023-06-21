Inclusive approach towards embracing digital tech: Kamikamica

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has emphasized the need for careful deliberations on the extensive and enduring implications of embracing digital technology during the APT Policy and Regulatory Forum.

Speaking at the welcome dinner, Kamikamica highlighted the transformative power of digitalization, which has played a vital role in bolstering economies and offering a ray of hope amidst the global pandemic.

Kamikamica stressed the importance of a collective and inclusive approach among policymakers and decision-makers to bridge the digital divide.

“We are in the final year of the implementation period of the Strategic Plan of the APT for 2021-2023, and I am eager to hear your strategies for accelerating the digital transformation of your own economies and societies over the remaining days of our time together. Strategies that call for optimizing the benefits of Telecommunication and ICT whilst coping with the challenges of its rapidly evolving environment.”

Kamikamica says that as the host country, Fiji aims to facilitate the forum in realizing specific objectives that align with recent best practices in digital government.

He says these goals include engaging in dialogue to identify challenges and sharing successful strategies.

Digital transformation has emerged as a silver lining during the COVID-19 crisis, enabling governments, businesses, and individuals to adapt and thrive in unprecedented circumstances.

However, Kamikamica cautioned that the rapid acceleration of technology adoption must be accompanied by careful consideration of its wide-ranging consequences.