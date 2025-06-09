Improving postpartum depression data

Health professionals and advocates say Fiji urgently needs to improve data collection on postpartum depression to better identify, support, and treat mothers facing the condition.

During a recent dialogue, specialists highlighted that gaps in screening, referrals, and record-keeping mean many women experiencing postpartum depression continue to slip through the cracks of the health system.

Acting Principal Medical Officer Afin Zahin emphasized that screening should not stop after childbirth.

Article continues after advertisement

“Number one is the collection and storage of data, which is very poor at this point in time. That is exactly why we cannot comment on how bad the situation is.”

Dr. Zahin says that changes can only be made if appropriately analyzed data is available.

Head of Wellness Dr. Devina Nand says that the collection of postpartum data is widespread around the world.

“And this is not a challenge only for Fiji. It’s a challenge for the Pacific because we need to be able to electronically input the raw data into information systems.”

Stakeholders agreed that better coordination, stronger data systems, and consistent screening are critical. Experts say nationwide consistency is essential to drive policy changes and ensure mothers receive the care they need.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.