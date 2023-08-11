Improved food composition data needed: Rayalu

[ Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

There is a need to improve the quality, availability, reliability, and use of food composition data.

This has been highlighted by Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu while opening the 11th OCEANIAFOODS Conference in Pacific Harbour yesterday.

Rayalu says this supports people’s food and knowledge systems.

The Minister adds that it is an opportune time to better understand the agro-biodiversity of nutritionally rich foods and to discuss opportunities for successful food production.



Rayalu says this will also help monitor and manage biodiversity in the face of climate change.



The two-day conference is attended by food composition experts as well as students from across the Oceania region and globally, from diverse backgrounds such as research, public health, food technology, and information technology.

