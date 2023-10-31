Immigration lawyer seeks intervention in adoption challenges

[Source: iPleaders]

Fiji-born Australian immigration lawyer Jennifer Samuta is leading the charge to streamline adoption processes for families seeking to take their adopted Fijian children to Australia.

During a visit by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka to Australia, the immigration lawyer voiced her concerns over the persistent legal delays and urged the Fijian Prime Minister to take action.

Samuta explores various scenarios, one of which revolves around the Australian government’s recognition of Fijian adoption paperwork.

She says she has been handling adoption cases from the broader region for several years, and the challenges in this field continue to persist.

“My question is whether the current government is considering implementing the intercountry adoption convention so that adoption happening in Fiji can be recognized in Australia. My question is because customary adoption and family adoption are obviously common in our culture but are not being recognized by Australian immigration.”

Samuta emphasizes that each Australian state has its own unique adoption laws, and she believes that the involvement of the Fijian government could streamline and simplify the process.

“The easiest answer is for Fiji to implement the convention that’s already ratified, and then we will get the intercountry adoption certificate that Australia would immediately recognize.”

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says this is a sensitive issue, and the child’s security is paramount.

Meanwhile, Fiji’s High Commissioner, Ajay Amrit, assures that he will look into the matter.

“I’ve just been speaking with the Australian High Commission about Fiji and its complex, not only on the Fiji side but more on the Australian side.”

Samuta says the adoption journey often reaches frustrating dead ends, as prospective parents are burdened with exorbitant fees in their efforts to bring their adopted children into their new homes.

She envisions Fiji leading the way to establish a breakthrough, not just benefiting Fiji but the entire region.