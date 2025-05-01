Immigration law reforms strengthened

[File Photo]

The Ministry of Immigration is pushing forward with plans to strengthen the enforcement of laws aimed at protecting foreign workers in Fiji.

A major concern raised in Parliament is the mistreatment of overseas workers, with some companies allegedly exploiting their labor.

Minister for Immigration, Viliame Naupoto, has confirmed that changes to the Immigration Act are underway.

These will include stronger measures for issuing infringement notices to employers.

He said the ministry has received multiple complaints about foreign workers being treated poorly.

“So if you are employing foreigners and you’re not, for example, extending their permit on time, you’ll be issued an infringement notice both the employer and the foreign worker themselves. The idea of them being exploited is something we hope we can stop.”

Independent Member of Parliament, Rinesh Sharma, has called for a system that allows foreign workers to report mistreatment and abuse.

“Minister, this is about the companies that bring in labor to work for them, and then there are cases of these workers fleeing on their own. Is there any process by Immigration to get monthly follow-ups or feedback from these companies or vice versa. And is there any platform for these workers to be heard if they have experienced mistreatment or exploitation.

In response, Naupoto highlighted that the ministry is conducting spot checks on companies employing foreign workers to assess their working conditions.

With the Immigration Act review nearing completion, the ministry hopes the upcoming changes will better protect foreign workers from exploitation and hold companies more accountable for their treatment.

