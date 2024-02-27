IMF to always adapt and realign needs towards Pacific

Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Dr Boi Li addressing attendees during a dinner hosted by PIFTEC in Nadi last night [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Dr Boi Li, reiterates the IMF’s dedication to the Pacific region’s financial resilience.

Addressing attendees during a dinner hosted by the Pacific Islands Financial Technical Assistance Centre (PIFTEC) in Nadi last night, Dr Li stresses the IMF’s commitment to adaptability and responsiveness in addressing the evolving needs of the Pacific.

He emphasizes the importance of continuously refining strategies and priorities, drawing insights from the unique challenges and opportunities encountered in the region.

“Our approach is dynamic, and we adapt and refine our support to better align with your needs. As we look forward, we are eager to welcome new partners to join us in this rewarding adventure, expanding our reach and deepening our impact in the years to come.”

The occasion also marked the commemoration of the 30th anniversary of PIFTEC, a milestone that signifies decades of collaborative efforts in bolstering economic stability across the Pacific.

Dr Li reflected on the remarkable journey of PIFTEC since its inception in 1993, highlighting its status as the IMF’s inaugural Regional Technical Assistance Center.

Over the past three decades, he adds that PIFTEC has played a pivotal role in fostering financial expertise and infrastructure across member nations, catalyzing transformative changes in the Pacific’s economic landscape.