Illegal dumping forces extra pickups

Illegal dumping and repeated littering continue to undermine waste collection efforts in Suva.

Suva City Council Chair Tevita Boseiwaqa states that keeping the city clean remains a constant struggle. He says councils cannot address the problem alone.

The council has added a new garbage truck to its fleet. The truck is expected to improve collection efficiency and reduce service gaps.

“We have actually committed to improve that and as you know, the Super City Council or municipal councils cannot do it alone.”

Boseiwaqa said equipment alone would not resolve the issue. He states that areas cleared by crews often fill up with rubbish again shortly after trucks leave.

He said the council was often forced to schedule extra pickups. These are triggered by repeated dumping in the same locations.

Boseiwaqa describes waste management as a big issue for councils nationwide. He adds that authorities are considering new approaches to manage it more effectively.

