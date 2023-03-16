IHG Hotels and Resorts phase out use of plastic

The IHG Hotels and Resorts in Fiji have successfully phased out all single-use plastic bottles of bathroom amenities in their guest rooms and replaced them with bulk amenities.

They include the InterContinental Fiji Golf Resort & Spa, the Grand Pacific Hotel, and the Holiday Inn Suva.

IHG says this initiative is expected to save up to 200,000 single-use plastic bottles from ending up in landfills each year.

It says the project began in November of last year and has now been completed across all three IHG Fiji hotels.

Area General: South Pacific, IHG Hotels & Resorts Lachlan Walker says this is a significant step in the group’s efforts to reduce the environmental impact of our business and support a more sustainable tourism industry in Fiji.