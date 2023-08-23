Identify areas of need: Cooper

[File Photo]

United Nations Director for Transparency, Donald Cooper, is calling on Fiji and other Pacific countries to prioritize the type of climate financing they require.

Cooper, who is in Suva for the Pacific Small Island Developing States Dialogue on Climate Change, believes that many developing nations lag behind in receiving finance for the issue.

Cooper thinks cash is available but that stronger negotiations are needed.

Article continues after advertisement

“What do you want it for? How much do you need? What’s the nature of it? Is it a grant, is it money that you want your private sector to be able to borrow at zero percent interest.”

Additionally, he asserts that nations must recognize that the issues they seek to solve are national in scope rather than specific to a single region.