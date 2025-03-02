ICAO urges participation in key aviation survey

[ Source: Fiji Government ]

The International Civil Aviation Organisation is calling for full participation in a critical survey that will shape the future of aviation in the region.

Speaking at the Regional Aviation Ministers’ Meeting, Asia-Pacific Regional Director Tao Ma stressed that the survey is vital for strengthening safety and security standards, ensuring safer skies for the Pacific.

He stated that the survey will serve as the foundation for a comprehensive, phased implementation of the roadmap to protect the environment.

“The strategy roadmap and associated database of the state profiles as leading documents subject to continuous review and update are fundamental to relevant the effectiveness of the collaboration effort in the Pacific.”

Ma says the responses to this upcoming survey will allow them to better understand the unique needs and priorities of Pacific states.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Civil Aviation Viliame Gavoka states that with the support of international and regional partners, aviation infrastructure can be strengthened.

He also emphasised that improving air connectivity is key to unlocking greater tourism potential.

