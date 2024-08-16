ICAO officially opens office in Nadi

Acting Prime Minister and Civil Aviation Minister Viliame Gavoka says the establishment of the ICAO office in Nadi is a testament to their shared resolve to improve aviation safety, security and sustainability.

Speaking at the opening event in Namaka, Gavoka says the office will serve as a vital hub for communication, technical support and capacity-building, tailored to meet the specific needs of the Pacific Small Island Development States.

According to Gavoka, with a dedicated ICAO liaison officer based in Nadi, they are poised to facilitate closer cooperation and more effective responses to the unique challenges the region faces.

He stresses that the Pacific region’s aviation sector is at a pivotal point.

Gavoka states the office will play a critical role in supporting these objectives by enhancing the regional aviation capabilities and ensuring that our skies are safer and secure.