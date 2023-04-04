i-Taukei laws to be reviewed

Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

12 i-Taukei-related laws will be reviewed.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says this includes the controversial itaukei Land Amendment Bill 17.

This is part of the government’s achievement during their 100 days in office.

Rabuka says this is one of the major concerns for the Itaukei people and the coalition government ensures that it will review this legislation for the benefit of the i-Taukei people.

“This is in line with our commitment to review and repeal i-Taukei laws that marginalize their rights.”

Rabuka says another promise is the re-establishment of the Great Council of Chiefs which is set to take place next month.

“Shadow was cast over Fiji’s history when the Great Council of Chiefs was closed down. For the indigenous people, it’s a symbol of their identity and their culture. They regard it as a traditional apache of the vanua. We therefore decide that it must be restored, its new life begins on May the 24th-25th of this year on the Chiefly Island of Bau.”

The Prime Minister says the outcome document of the inaugural i-Taukei Resource Owners Forum is ready to be submitted to the National Economic Summit and Cabinet.

He says the cabinet has also endorsed Fiji’s supports the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous people.