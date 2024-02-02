I hope they get caught says Acting PM

Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica

Acting Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica has cautioned any business operator who may be involved in the recent importation of methamphetamine to Fiji.

He emphasized that the law will not discriminate and will hold even the major players in these drug busts accountable.

Kamikamica says that Fiji cannot afford such a high level of illegal activity.

Article continues after advertisement

He made it clear that authorities, including the government, will take strong action against all culprits involved in the recent drug busts, ensuring they are held accountable under the law.

“I hear that there are some big fish involved, and I hope they do get caught and put in jail because we cannot have this kind of level of illegal activity happening in Fiji, and I’m largely concerned about the fact that a lot of these drugs are actually filtering into our country.”

Kamikamica has also strongly cautioned anyone who thought they could easily get away with drug trafficking.

“They just have no place in any society, and you can see what damage it has done to our society. I won’t blame anybody, because really, right now we need to fix the issue, and the stance of this government will be totally different from whatever the stance was before. We will go after everyone who is involved, even the bigger fish.”

So far, 13 people have been identified, charged, and produced in court.

They have been released under strict bail conditions, but authorities are not resting easy, as they believe the number of people involved could be greater.