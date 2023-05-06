I am fit and healthy: Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, in a calm and collected manner, burst out in laughter as he debunked claims that his health has started to deteriorate.

The claims have been widely circulated on social media by a group of people who would possibly be antigovernmental supporters.

It states that the Prime Minister is ailing and was even airlifted to Viti Levu in the midst of his 10-day tour currently underway in the Northern Division.

Rabuka refuted the claims with joviality, saying that he is fit and healthy.

“(Prime Minister bursts out laughing) Well, I am still here.”

Rabuka says that there is a lot of malice around, as a lot of people wish evil on others.

He says we should stay above it and remain positive as we go along.

The Prime Minister concludes the first half of his 10-day tour in the Northern Division today, visiting villagers in Nakoronatoga and Vaturova in Cakaudrove.