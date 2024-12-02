Hunt underway for supermarket robbery suspects

Police are searching for two unknown individuals who entered a supermarket in Laucala Beach, and stole money and other items.

According to police, the suspects threatened the staff with cane knives before fleeing with the stolen goods and money in a taxi.

The taxi was located a few minutes later in Tacirua Heights.

The incident occurred just after 10 am, and the taxi was found shortly after 11 am.

FBC News was able to obtain footage of the incident from a reliable source.

The police investigation is ongoing.