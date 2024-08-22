HRADC opposes death penalty

The Human Rights and Anti-Discrimination Commission is calling for stronger policies, laws, and judicial processes in Fiji, rather than resorting to extreme measures like the death penalty.

This comes in response to Minister of Women, Children, and Social Protection Lynda Tabuya’s suggestion to implement the death penalty to combat drug trafficking.

She yesterday said that she wants a look into the possibility for the exploration of the death penalty for drug traffickers caught with large volumes of drugs.

HRADC points out that Section 8 of Fiji’s 2013 Constitution guarantees the right to life and prohibits arbitrary deprivation of life.

They emphasize that Fiji abolished the death penalty in 1979 due to its severe violation of human rights, particularly the right to life and freedom from torture or cruel, inhuman, or degrading treatment.

The Commission also highlights Section 11 of the Constitution, which protects every person from torture or disproportionately severe punishment.

HRADC states that the death penalty is not a solution to the drug crisis. Instead, they advocate for strengthening border security, raising awareness, and educating the public about the dangers of drugs.

Meanwhile, Independent candidates Ketan Lal and Virendra Lal have also voiced their opposition to the proposal.

Both acknowledge the seriousness of the drug crisis but are unanimous that the death penalty is not the answer.