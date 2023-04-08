Housing policy review to resume: Nalumisa

Maciu Nalumisa

The Ministry of Housing has identified some key issues and challenges under a legislative review and reform assessment.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says there is a need for a Revised Housing Strategy that responds to the current dynamics of housing supply and demand.

He says some key issues include access to development and service land, housing affordability, access to finance and insurance, dwelling quality adequacy, outdated legislative and policy frameworks and non-existence of a monitoring mechanism to assess housing sector performance.

Nalumisa says following the completion of the preliminary analysis, the ministry was prepared to pursue with the consultations that was planned into two phases.

The Minister says works on the review of the National Housing Policy will resume soon with the engagement of a consultant through an Expression of Interest (EOI).