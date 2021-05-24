Home

Housing Assistance for people with special needs

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
August 9, 2021 9:33 am

Persons living with special needs will now be able to upgrade their homes to accessible standards through the new Housing Assistance Program.

This as the Ministry of Housing and Community Development is now accepting applications for the new program that focuses on improving the accessibility of housing needs of persons living with special needs in the country.

Housing Minister Premila Kumar says this programme will assist those Fijians living with disabilities with a maximum grant of up to $5,000.00 per applicant to upgrade their homes to accessibility standards.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar stresses the criteria for qualification is very straightforward – applicant has to be a Fijian Citizen, registered with the Department of Social Welfare, member of any affiliated organization of the Fiji National Council for Persons with Disability, and should not have received any housing assistance prior to applying for assistance under this program.

Kumar says they do not intend to build new homes under this program but assistance will be provided for the upgrades such as installation of ramps, handrails, accessible toilets including the installation of grab bars to allow access to all basic amenities.

She adds these upgrades will allow people with special needs smooth access in and around their home environment not only assisting but also giving them a greater level of independence.

The Government has allocated $100,000 for this program in the 2021-2022 budget and the Ministry is hopeful that this program will continue to receive support moving forward.

All applications will be vetted by the Ministry and submitted to an independent committee.

Those applicants who find difficulty in meeting the labor costs will also be assisted through the Ministry’s carpentry team.

According to 2017 National Census, about 126,000 Fijians are living with disabilities in the country.

