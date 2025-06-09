House destroyed in midday fire in Nasole

A two-bedroom home was completely destroyed in a fire at Nasole in Nasinu just after midday today.

FBC News has been reliably informed that no one was inside the house at the time the fire broke out.

The family, who were not home when the incident occurred, managed to save a vehicle that was parked nearby.

National Fire Authority attended the scene, and investigations are now underway to determine the cause of the fire.

