Hotel room sales increase for June

The tourism industry continues to thrive with the hotels and other accommodations experiencing a significant increase in rooms sold for the 2024 June Quarter.

The data from the Fiji Bureau of Statistics reveal that rooms sold increased by 7.4 percent when compared to the same period last year.

Hotels and other accommodations saw 37,384 rooms sold in the June quarter.

Article continues after advertisement

The room occupancy rate increased by 2.5 percent.

There has also been a significant number of beds available, with the number of beds sold also increasing by 5.5 percent.

Takings from Accommodation, Sales of Food, Liquor, Telephone, and Other Miscellaneous Charges totaled $420.0 million, an increase of 14.4 percent when compared to the same period last year.

Coral Coast recorded the highest occupancy rate compared to other areas.