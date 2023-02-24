Hotel bookings look strong: Kumar

Tanoa Plaza, Suva. [Source: Santorini Dave]

The Tanoa Hotel Group did not anticipate the tourism industry to bounce to recover so quickly.

Speaking at the Appreciation event earlier this week, Group Sales and Revenue Manager Kushend Kumar says 2021 and 2022 was not an easy period for the sector.

He says as the busy months approach, hotel reservations appear to be strong.

“I think the traditional busy months are filling up most of the traditional leisure market, which is also helping us because our locations are pretty convenient for most of our guests.” “And we feel that if the guests in the traditional leisure market hotels are full, then they tend to stay with us because our locations are convenient.”



Group Sales and Revenue Manager Kushend Kumar.

In order to improve service delivery, Kumar says they are also investing in their infrastructure.