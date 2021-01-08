Horse ride turns tragic

A 15-year-old student of Korovisilou Village in Serua is believed to be the country’s first road fatality this year.

The incident occurred around midday yesterday when the student was thrown off the horse after being hit by a bus.

The victim was on his way back to the village on a horse back when it collided with a bus in the opposite direction.

Article continues after advertisement

The bus was coming from Suva carrying about 15 passengers.

Due to the impact of the collision, the horse died instantly while the boy was rushed to Korovisilou Health Center where he later died.

The driver of the bus is in custody as investigations continue.