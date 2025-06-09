HIV detected in patients at St. Giles hospital

The St. Giles hospital is facing growing pressure as it confronts a sharp rise in drug-related psychiatric admissions, many of which are now testing positive for HIV.

Acting Medical Superintendent Dr. Kiran Gaikwad says a 14-year-old is admitted at the hospital with HIV linked to drug use.

He says while the St Giles hospital’s primary mandate is to treat mental illnesses, it is increasingly admitting patients whose conditions are triggered or worsened by substance abuse especially involving methamphetamine.

Article continues after advertisement

“Drug related cases are increasing and in very varying amount, varying numbers it is increasing. And not only drug related cases, but along with drug related HIV is also increasing. Because of hard drugs like meth, which are usually injected in the blood through the syringes and people are sharing the syringes among themselves, that is the biggest concern. Also sometimes they do Bluetoothing, like one person injects the drugs, withdraws his blood and injects it to other person.”

Dr Gaikwad says there is a need for a dedicated drug rehabilitation center to stem the spread of infections and provide appropriate long-term care.

“Substance use disorder is a specific disorder which needs to be especially cared for and rehabilitation to be done. For substance use disorder, if you say addiction rehabilitation, average period is 6 months. But we cannot afford to keep the person here for 6 months. So that’s why we are now planning to have a rehab center as soon as possible. “

Labasa Hospital’s Acting Medical Superintendent, Dr. Mikaele Mua also confirms that they have been seeing new cases in recent weeks.

“We are seeing a lot of HIV cases. I think last month. In one of the weeks last month.We were seeing one a day, one a day and that’s quite alarming for the North.”

Dr. Mua says that the hospital is only seeing patients who are already presenting with complications from HIV, which likely means that many more people may be living with the virus without symptoms and are not seeking medical help.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.